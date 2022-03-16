2key.network (2KEY) Reaches Market Cap of $564,052.35

2key.network (2KEY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $564,052.35 and approximately $3,748.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 2key.network has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00035887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00104089 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 78,369,697 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

2key.network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

