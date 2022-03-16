$35.61 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) will announce $35.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.31 million and the highest is $36.12 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $32.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $143.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $144.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $149.12 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $151.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.23 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $786.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

