360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $11.99

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $14.51. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 29,675 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QFIN. Citigroup lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CLSA raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,984,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,003,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 635.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

