43,430 Shares in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 357,664 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $571,663.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,875 shares of company stock worth $1,362,109. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

