4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 22.99 Per Share

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.99 ($0.30) per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $10.83. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:FOUR opened at GBX 2,825 ($36.74) on Wednesday. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,152.65 ($27.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,265 ($42.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £793.43 million and a P/E ratio of 185.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,690.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,842.91.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

FOUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.11) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.91) target price on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,700 ($35.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,980 ($38.75).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.