$54.01 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) to report sales of $54.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.72 million to $54.30 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $46.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $223.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.09 million to $225.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $245.80 million, with estimates ranging from $241.42 million to $250.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.
In related news, Director John S. Moody purchased 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 639.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,469 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 48,641.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 1,199,016 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,749,000 after purchasing an additional 927,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $21,411,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,963,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,068,000 after buying an additional 501,685 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FCPT opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.82%.
Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.