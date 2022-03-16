5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.98

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.98 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 17454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNP. Raymond James decreased their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.93.

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.96 million and a P/E ratio of 42.92.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

