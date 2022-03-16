$735.25 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $735.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.00 million and the highest is $756.60 million. Zynga posted sales of $719.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynga.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Zynga by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Zynga by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of -0.07. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

