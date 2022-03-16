76,247 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) Acquired by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,626,000. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor accounts for about 5.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter.

VFQY opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.75.

