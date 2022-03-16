$817.09 Million in Sales Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) will post $817.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $867.42 million. Stantec posted sales of $674.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on STN. StockNews.com cut shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

STN opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $41.90 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,716,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Stantec by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Stantec by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.