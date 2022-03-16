$821.99 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to announce $821.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $807.38 million and the highest is $830.00 million. Donaldson reported sales of $765.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE DCI opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $69.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,440 shares of company stock worth $612,513 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,192,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,653,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 171,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

