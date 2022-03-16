8PAY Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,024.00 (8PAY)

8PAY (8PAY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. 8PAY has a market cap of $1.50 million and $81,024.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00046338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.18 or 0.06704558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,070.74 or 1.00088459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00039995 BTC.

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

