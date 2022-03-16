95,657 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises about 1.4% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 404.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 98,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $362,000.

Shares of COMT opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24.

