A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 224,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 7,183 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $527,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $930,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 50.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 628.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 43,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 78.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 83.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $80.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

