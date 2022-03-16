AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,668.64

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,668.64 ($21.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,070 ($13.91). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,070 ($13.91), with a volume of 73,605 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.11) price objective on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered AB Dynamics to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 2,280 ($29.65) to GBX 1,850 ($24.06) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of £242.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,418.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,668.64.

In other AB Dynamics news, insider James Routh purchased 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 977 ($12.70) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.19 ($26,006.75).

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

