AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) PT Lowered to SEK 210 at Morgan Stanley

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SKFRY. Danske lowered AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 180 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 240 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

SKFRY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. The stock had a trading volume of 138,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

