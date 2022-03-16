Abcam (LON:ABC) PT Lowered to GBX 1,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam (LON:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABC. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.21) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.36) price objective on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Shares of LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,280 ($16.64) on Wednesday. Abcam has a 52 week low of GBX 1,145.67 ($14.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,760 ($22.89). The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,296.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,492.21. The stock has a market cap of £2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 175.42.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.