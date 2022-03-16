Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) PT Lowered to GBX 1,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $760.00.

ABCM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,799. Abcam has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

