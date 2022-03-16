Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) PT Lowered to GBX 1,500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,500 ($19.51) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $760.00.
ABCM stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,799. Abcam has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.39.
About Abcam (Get Rating)
Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.