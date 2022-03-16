Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 4,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 394.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 255,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.83.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $26.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

