Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 24056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 24.45 and a current ratio of 26.11. The firm has a market cap of C$16.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C($3.82) million during the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

