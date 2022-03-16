Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,395.76

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,395.76 ($18.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,260 ($16.38). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,274 ($16.57), with a volume of 221,639 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,395.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,463.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 24.25 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $10.95. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.08%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

