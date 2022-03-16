ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 3,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ABGI opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.74. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 696,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

