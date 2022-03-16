Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 153.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.75.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $289.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.08. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.71, for a total transaction of $1,258,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,412 shares of company stock worth $3,280,956. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile (Get Rating)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.