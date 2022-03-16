Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.69

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.69 and traded as high as C$19.28. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.07, with a volume of 7,741 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.69. The company has a market cap of C$318.22 million and a P/E ratio of 17.03.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

