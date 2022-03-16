Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 11,880 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACELGet Rating) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $154,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ACEL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. 240,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,468. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 593,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 71,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 144,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

