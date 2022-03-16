Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $128,000.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACELGet Rating) insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek Harmer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 27th, Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total transaction of $205,440.00.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.15. 240,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,468. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $14.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACEL. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

