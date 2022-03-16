Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $350.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

ACN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.79.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $316.23 on Wednesday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $261.13 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.87. The stock has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.