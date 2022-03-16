Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 13th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,064,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACHL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

ACHL opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.60. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $121.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

