ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Gap Up to $47.30

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.30, but opened at $56.00. ACM Research shares last traded at $52.66, with a volume of 11,031 shares changing hands.

ACMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of ACM Research from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.25.

ACM Research shares are set to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.53 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 12,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $1,007,162.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $321,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,030,000 after buying an additional 1,346,885 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in ACM Research by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 701,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,798,000 after acquiring an additional 133,666 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 405,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 390,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 68,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

