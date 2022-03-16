Actinium (ACM) Market Cap Reaches $754,123.80

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $754,123.80 and approximately $9,973.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 39,790,800 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

