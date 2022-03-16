AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Trading Down 1.7%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 82,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Separately, TD Securities raised AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

