Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Short Interest Update

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
OTCMKTS ACUR opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
