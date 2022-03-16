Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.10

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and traded as high as $19.35. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 101,290 shares changing hands.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $86,471.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathleen T. Mcgahran sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $64,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PEO)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

