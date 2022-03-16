Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT Lowered to 125.00 at Barclays

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Barclays from 155.00 to 125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 107.00 to 106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 211.00 to 140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

ADEVF stock remained flat at $$9.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.90.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

