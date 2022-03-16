Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Shares Up 4.1%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €13.91 ($15.29) and last traded at €13.56 ($14.90). 463,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 715% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.02 ($14.31).

Several brokerages have commented on ADJ. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) price target on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €11.10 ($12.20) price target on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.95.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

