Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,630

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,950 ($38.36) to GBX 2,630 ($34.20) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMIGY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,337.56.
AMIGY stock traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. 1,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.77. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $51.84.
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
