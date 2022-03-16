Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $600.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.43.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $429.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 1 year low of $407.94 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

