Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.37 Per Share

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AMS opened at GBX 281 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £607.16 million and a PE ratio of 44.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.01. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 228 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 347 ($4.51). The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.