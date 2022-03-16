Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.37 Per Share

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:AMS opened at GBX 281 ($3.65) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £607.16 million and a PE ratio of 44.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.01. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 228 ($2.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 347 ($4.51). The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.
