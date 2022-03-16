AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.25

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.25 and last traded at $51.01, with a volume of 5110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

