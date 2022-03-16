Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAVVF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

