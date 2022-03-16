Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Lowered to €4.70 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.32.

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 1,055,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $600,457,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 505,672.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after buying an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 20,899,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,551 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Aegon by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,761,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aegon by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,575 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

