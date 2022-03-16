Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Price Target Lowered to €4.70 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.32.
Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. 1,055,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.05. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
About Aegon (Get Rating)
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aegon (AEG)
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.