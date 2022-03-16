Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 806,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 5,842,898 shares.The stock last traded at $4.82 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Aegon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 355.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,344,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 23.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 647,245 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 374.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 326,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aegon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,089,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after buying an additional 297,122 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

