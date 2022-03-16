AFEN Blockchain Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (AFEN)

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a market capitalization of $220,239.32 and $1.81 million worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.17 or 0.06725305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,943.81 or 0.99943026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00040150 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

