Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,700 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 231.7 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

OTCMKTS AGGZF opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

