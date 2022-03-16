AgEagle Aerial Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,102 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,714% compared to the average daily volume of 612 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 53.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 306.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAVS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,296,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,336. The company has a market cap of $88.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 4.39. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $8.47.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing, and analyzing of images and data captured by drones and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

