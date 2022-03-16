Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $7.07

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $8.55. Agora shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 19,629 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.14.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Agora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Agora by 9.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Agora by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Agora by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Agora in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Agora (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
