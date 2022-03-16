Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Agree Realty has raised its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 138.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.0%.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.08. The company had a trading volume of 534,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,126. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.07. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 379,544 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 584,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after buying an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 345,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,118,000.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

