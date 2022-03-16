Agrify (AGFY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Agrify to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. Agrify has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGFY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 1,197.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,642 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,045 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

