AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $3.09. AiHuiShou International shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 28,925 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08.

AiHuiShou International ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. Analysts expect that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth $1,967,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $1,492,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth $322,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

