Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Short Interest Update

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aisin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ASEKY opened at $32.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.11. Aisin has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

